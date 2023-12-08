Duke officially names Manny Diaz as head coach

As reports were mounting about the inevitability of Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz finalizing a new to become a head coach again, Duke officially announced the deal has been struck. Duke named Diaz its new head coach on Thursday evening.

“We are grateful and humbled for this opportunity and could not be more excited to be the head football coach at Duke University,” Diaz said in a released statement from Duke. “Duke University is an elite institution in every facet, and we are excited to be a part of it. I’m beyond excited to get to work.”

Diaz coached at Penn State for two seasons as a defensive coordinator after Miami removed him as head coach. For Penn State, Diaz’s sudden availability came at a great time as long-time James Franklin assistant Brent Pry left his role as defensive coordinator to become the head coach at Virginia Tech. Diaz continued keeping Penn State’s defense as one of the top units in the Big Ten and the nation.

Diaz’s departure leaves Penn State head coach James Franklin looking for another coordinator to replace. And with Diaz not expected to coach in Penn State’s bowl game, that means a quick adjustment to the staff leading up to the Peach Bowl matchup with Ole Miss. The most likely option for the short-term will be having co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter assume defensive calling duties for the bowl game.

Poindexter will also be a candidate for the coordinator role in the long-term as well. Otherwise, Franklin and Penn State will have to go through a search for another coordinator in the same year Penn State has already hired a new offensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire