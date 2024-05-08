Duke is now involved for a big UNC basketball recruiting target

Among the targets on North Carolina’s 2025 recruiting board is small forward AJ Dybantsa who is the No. 1 overall player in the class overall.

The Prolific Prep product has 23 offers in his recruitment, drawing a lot of interest from some of the top programs in the country. That includes the Tar Heels who are hoping to get a visit from him this Fall.

But a new program is entering the race and it’s a rival of UNC.

On Monday night, the Duke Blue Devils entered the race and made things official by offering Dybantsa. He posted the message to his Twitter account to announce the offer:

I’m blessed to receive an offer from Duke University! Go Blue Devils💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/HoNq5aJW43 — AJ Dybantsa (@ADybantsa) May 6, 2024

With Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils in the mix, they are the latest big program to enter the mix, adding another dynamic to this recruitment.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound is the top recruit overall in the 247Sports rankings and 247Sports composite rankings. He will have the spotlight on his recruitment moving forward and has already taken visits to Auburn and Southern Cal.

He does plan on taking more in the Fall and UNC is one of the teams he mentioned potentially visit. That will be something to monitor moving forward.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire