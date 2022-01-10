Duke-Notre Dame rescheduled for later this month

Release from Notre Dame Athletics:

The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball team matchup with Duke, originally scheduled for New Year’s Day, has been moved to Monday, January 31, 2022, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The original date was postponed due to COVID-19 safety precautions within the Duke men’s basketball program.

The rescheduled date will challenge the Irish with four games in seven days, starting with Virginia at home on Saturday, January 29th, the Duke game on Monday, then a two-game road swing to Miami (Wednesday, Feb. 2) and NC State (Saturday, Feb. 5).

The Notre Dame Ticket Office will contact ND vs. Duke customers in the near future with more ticket information about the rescheduled game.