Duke not expecting Zion Williamson back for North Carolina game

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was not optimistic when he was asked about the status of Zion Williamson after the Blue Devils beat Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday,” Krzyzewski said, referencing the trip to Chapel Hill for a rematch with the Tar Heels. “I have to be careful not to push this. I’d be surprised if he’s not ready by the ACC tournament.”

Williamson has missed the last four games, not including the loss to Carolina two weeks ago, and Duke is 3-1 in those four games. But that includes last night’s ugly win, where Duke won 71-70 and needed a Wake Forest layup at the buzzer to roll off the rim to survive.