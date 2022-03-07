Duke And North Carolina Raise Handshake Pettiness To New Level

Basketball guys can sure be little people at times.

Take the coaches involved in the latest round of handshake pettiness after North Carolina defeated Duke on Saturday, spoiling Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell refused to shake the hand of UNC head coach Hubert Davis in the postgame line.

So what was this all about? He definitely blew off Hubert Davis’ handshake. #UNCvsDuke#Sportsmanshippic.twitter.com/XoYQ0xlK8C — Jason Staples (@DocStaples) March 6, 2022

Notice that another Duke assistant who also played for the Blue Devils, Nolan Smith, appeared to purposefully look away as Davis approached (although they did shake hands).

Davis, a former UNC player who played from 1992 to 2004 in the NBA, told The News & Observer he didn’t understand Carrawell’s snub.

“I don’t know what that’s about,” Davis said. “I didn’t play against him, I don’t know him personally.”

But Carrawell told the newspaper it was revenge after Davis “did not shake our hands before the game.”

So there.

However, the N&O noted that before the game, Davis was not yet on the sideline when Duke’s staff entered Cameron Indoor Stadium at the time the coaches usually exchange pregame handshakes. However, he and Coach K did shake hands prior to the start.

So ... there?

At least no coach threw a punch, like Michigan’s Juwan Howard did recently in the handshake line after losing to Wisconsin. He was suspended for the rest of the regular season.

