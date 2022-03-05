Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski sends cancer-stricken Dick Vitale a heartfelt message before final home game

DURHAM, N.C. — ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale is watching Saturday's Duke-North Carolina showdown from home as he's battling cancer.

"It's eating my heart out I can't be there," Vitale told USA TODAY Sports.

But coach Mike Krzyzewski let Vitale know via text on Saturday morning that the 82-year-old announcer will be at the game "in spirit," telling him he'll be in his heart as he coaches his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The 75-year-old Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of 2021-22 and the Duke vs. UNC game is serving as a pageantry of his legacy with an all-day College GameDay on ESPN.

"I was so touched by the beautiful message I got from Coach K on the day of the game," Vitale said. "It just shows you what a caring guy he is. It was filled with thoughts how he knows that I will be there in spirit. I so appreciate on game day that he thought of me."

Dick Vitale sits in his office commemorating Coach K.

Vitale, diagnosed with lymphoma and vocal cord dysplasia this past October, told USA TODAY Sports Krzyzewski has texted him encouraging words regularly. He didn't share the exact words of the text Krzyzewski sent him to honor how personal it was. He penned an emotional letter to honor Coach K's historic legacy.

"I'd simply say, coach, you have been Awesome, baby, with a Capital A," Vitale wrote.

"Your coaching record is proof of the solid gold hall of famer you are. But I know Mike the man as well. And man, are you special. ... As I have endured a six-month fight with several cancers, I have felt your caring ways. Your countless messages have listed my spirits like you can't even imagine. Yes, my friend, you are the GOAT as a coach. But you are also one of the best people I have ever met."

Vitale and Krzyzewski are both on the V Foundation board and have worked together in raising money to fight cancer to honor the late Jimmy Valvano, who coached N.C. State to the 1983 NCAA title.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Krzyzewski sends touching message to Dick Vitale before Duke game