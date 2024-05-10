Duke men’s basketball lands former Tulane guard in transfer portal

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team has picked up a coveted veteran guard out of the transfer portal.

Sion James, a 6’6″ guard, announced on his Instagram Friday morning that he had committed to Duke.

James played four seasons at Tulane. He played in all 31 games for the Green Wave last season, averaging 14 points (third on the team) and 5.4 rebounds (second on the team) per game while playing the most amount of minutes at 36.8 per contest.

The guard from Sugar Hill, Georgia, will be a grad transfer and has season of eligibility left.

James is the Blue Devils’ third incoming transfer following forwards Maliq Brown from Syracuse and Mason Gillis from Purdue. They’ll join veteran Tyrese Proctor, who is the only major player from last season returning to Duke. Caleb Foster, who did not play in the NCAA Tournament due to an ankle injury, has not yet announced his plans for next season but is expected to return.

Duke has five freshmen coming in, including No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg and five-star recruits Khaman Maluach and Isaiah Evans.

