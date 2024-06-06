Duke’s Mayo Bowl for 2024 football season to be played under Friday night lights

Duke’s Mayo Bowl for 2024 football season to be played under Friday night lights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The next Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be played under the Friday night lights – and in the new year.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation’s bowl game announced the time and date for the 2024 college football season through a social media video Thursday. The bowl game at Bank of America Stadium will take place on Jan. 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., and airing on ESPN.

It is the only bowl game set for that day.

The bowl is typically played the week after Christmas, and has had an afternoon kickoff in recent years. This year it will feature teams from the ACC and Big Ten, to be selected the Sunday after the conference championships.

Vehicle slams through wall, dangles from uptown Charlotte parking deck

In the video, a bowl game staffer brings a box labeled “secret” to a room full of colleagues. One of them opens it to find a jar of Duke’s Mayo, then pulls out a mayo-covered note with the game information.

Last year, West Virginia defeated UNC 30-10 on Dec. 27, a Wednesday.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation is again hosting a game early in the season too. On Sept. 9, N.C. State and Tennessee will play in the Duke’s Mayo Classic, also at BofA.

This is the first season with the College Football Playoff being expanded to 12 teams.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.