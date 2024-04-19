Duke’s Mark Mitchell, a former 5-star from Bishop Miege, will transfer to Missouri

Mark Mitchell knows something about playing big-time basketball.

A KC-area native, Mitchell played in showcase games in front of blue-blood coaches like Kansas’ Bill Self. He left Bishop Miege for the Wichita area’s famed Sunrise Christian Academy as he prepared to make the jump to another blue blood: Duke basketball, which he originally chose over Missouri.

Now, two years later, the former 5-star forward and 247Sports’ No. 9-ranked transfer is bringing his talents back to the Midwest. He announced via Instagram on Friday morning that he’s transferring to play for Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers.

Mitchell’s addition is a big one for several reasons. He was a five-star prospect out of high school, ranked No. 13 by 247Sports and No. 21 by Rivals. He has good size at 6-8 and has been a full-time starter since arriving at Duke.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is a career 31.9% 3-point shooter on low volume (1.4 career attempts per game) but is more known for his length, build and athleticism.

Of his decision to transfer to Missouri, Mitchell told 247Sports: “Coach Gates and Mizzou have a great staff, have a great relationship with their players, and I really believe that we can do something special.”

247Sports’ Eric Bossi wrote of Mitchell: “Athletic, physical and versatile, he’s proven to be one of the best defenders in the country and still has plenty of untapped potential on the offensive end of the floor.”

As for Missouri, the Tigers need all the help they can get following a winless SEC campaign.

A year removed from winning an NCAA Tournament game in an overwhelmingly successful first year under Gates, the Tigers went 8-24 (0-18 SEC) in 2023-24 and have not yet won a game in calendar 2024.

This certainly counts as a win, however, on the recruiting trail.