Duke listed as sizable favorite over Michigan State in NCAA Tournament matchup

The experts at Tipico don’t like Michigan State basketball’s chances at upsetting Duke in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament second round matchup.

Michigan State is listed as a 6.5-point underdog against Duke in Sunday’s tilt. All betting lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Michigan State enters this game against Duke after narrowly beating Davidson in Friday’s first round matchup. The Blue Devils made easy work of their first round opponent Cal State Fullerton to advance to the second round.

Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 5:15 p.m. EDT and the game can be seen on CBS.

