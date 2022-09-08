Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame.

The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023 class, one that ranks No. 1 overall with five commitments.

The moment he made it official 🚨 Top 25 forward TJ Power commits to @DukeMBB 🔵🔵 @TJPower14 x @TheDevilsDen pic.twitter.com/UlAOhXBw2R — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 7, 2022

For UNC, the Tar Heels now go back to the drawing board to try and add to their 2023 class, one that has been a rollercoaster for them. After landing Simeon Wilcher last October, Davis was able to reel in G.G. Jackson this past April. He then decommitted, leaving UNC with just Wilcher as their lone commit.

