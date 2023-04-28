Duke lands in-state five star prospect in 2024

The 2024 recruiting cycle is shaping up to be a battle of top programs including a pair of blue bloods. As it stands right now, North Carolina has the top class with four commitments and three of those being five-star recruits.

But on Thursday, UNC’s rival Duke struck with a big commitment.

Five-star small forward Isaiah Evans announced his verbal commitment to Duke, giving the Blue Devils their second commitment. Evans made the commitment a few weeks after he took an official visit.

The Huntersville, North Carolina native is the top player in the state and picked Duke over offers from Texas, Alabama, Maryland, Kansas, and Georgetown among others. North Carolina did watch Evans during the EYBL cycle but did not offer him in his recruitment.

With North Carolina having the four-man class and a five-star small forward in Drake Powell, it may not have made sense to fully pursue him.

Duke has moved up to No. 6 overall in the recruiting rankings with North Carolina still holding the top spot.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire