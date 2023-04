DURHAM, N.C. — Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters.

Filipowski announced his decision in a social media post, saying: “I’m not done yet, see you next year.”

Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and he was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils’ claimed the title. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and possesses the ability to step outside.

Duke is losing a pair of one-and-done prospects, big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead, to the NBA draft while junior guard Jeremy Roach has declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Filipowski’s return gives the Blue Devils a strong core along with Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell, who announced plans to return.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski to return for 2nd season with Blue Devils originally appeared on NBCSports.com