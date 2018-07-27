Duke, Kentucky are the co-favorites to win the national title

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook recently released an updated list of college basketball futures, and Duke and Kentucky are sitting atop the odds list as the favorites to win the 2019 national title at 5-to-1 odds.

Kansas and Gonzaga come in right behind them at 7-to-1 odds, which makes sense as they are more or less the consensus top four teams in the country.

If there is an interesting value bet here, it is probably Tennessee. The Volunteers won the SEC regular season title last season and return everyone from that team, including reigning SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams. In a season where the incoming freshmen class is not all that impressive, it might be worth the bet to get in early on the veteran Vols.

Here is a full list of the updated odds. Everyone that is not listed is at least 100-1:

Duke: 5-1

Kentucky 5-1

Gonzaga: 7-1

Kansas: 7-1

Nevada: 12-1

North Carolina: 18-1

Michigan State: 20-1

Virginia: 20-1

Oregon: 20-1

Tennessee: 25-1

Michigan: 30-1

Villanova: 30-1

UCLA: 30-1

West Virginia: 30-1

Auburn: 40-1

Indiana: 40-1

Florida: 40-1

Wichita State: 40-1

Purdue: 50-1

Syracuse: 50-1

Texas Tech: 60-1

Florida State: 60-1

Virginia Tech: 60-1

Kansas State: 80-1

Cincinnati: 80-1

Ohio State: 80-1

Miami: 80-1

N.C. State: 80-1

Texas: 80-1