Duke of Kent hands Prince Edward over colonelcy of Scots Guards

The Duke of Kent (in his role as Colonel of the Scots Guards)

The Duke of Kent, the late Queen’s cousin, is to retire as Colonel of the Scots Guards after 50 years, as the regiment pays tribute to him as “a constant in a rapidly changing world”.

The Duke, 88, will hand over the Colonelcy to the Duke of Edinburgh after a final annual day of Remembrance Sunday.

A stalwart of the Royal family, the Duke is best known for his lifelong duty in support of his cousin, the late Queen Elizabeth II. He was the only person standing with her on the Buckingham Palace balcony to take the salute for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, her final Trooping the Colour.

On handing over the Colonelcy of the Scots Guards, one of five Regiments of Foot Guards within the British Army’s Household Division, the Duke of Kent said his 50 years of duty - the longest anyone had spent in the role - “has been a true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy”.

The Duke of Edinburgh has promised to “do my best” as he takes over, claiming he accepted the role with “a degree of trepidation”, knowing he would “undoubtedly be measured against the formidable record and reputation of my predecessor”.

The Duke of Kent was the only person standing with the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony to take the salute for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - Max Mumby/Indigo

Colonel JDL Leask, Regimental Lieutenant Colonel of the Scots Guards, said of the Duke: “He is the only Colonel most of us have known.

“He has been a constant in a rapidly changing world.

“His loyalty to the Regiment and selfless commitment to the country has been an example to us all.

“The Regiment is delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will shortly become the twenty-seventh Colonel Scots Guards.

“This is a seminal moment for us. It marks the end of a remarkable era and the start of a new and exciting chapter in our long and distinguished history.”

It is the latest change for the Duke, who last year also handed over his role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, held for more than 50 years, to the Princess Royal.

He retains patronages with nearly 140 charities, organisations and professional bodies, including Blood Cancer UK, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, The Dresden Trust, The Scout Association, The Stroke Association, the Imperial War Museum and National Army Museum.

‘Devotion to duty’

The Duke said: “Serving as Colonel of the Scots Guards since 1974, the longest anyone has spent in this role, has been a true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy.

“Through those years, I have seen the work of the Scots Guards during peacetime and war and witnessed their bravery, selfless courage and devotion to duty.

“To my fellow Scots Guardsmen, I am immensely proud to have served you all.

“I am delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will continue to champion all that you do and work towards preserving your great legacy.”

As the new Colonel of the Scots Guards, the Duke of Edinburgh said: “The Duke of Kent has been an extraordinary Colonel of the Scots Guards. Quite apart from his depth of knowledge and keen understanding of the Regiment and all those who serve, past and present, he has been a tireless and passionate advocate.

“It is a distinct honour to be asked and entrusted by His Majesty to serve as the next Colonel. However, I accept with a degree of trepidation as I will undoubtedly be measured against the formidable record and reputation of my predecessor. I can only promise to do my best.”

The Duke served in the military in the UK and overseas for over 21 years - Jane Barlow - Pool

‌The Duke of Kent will on Sunday attend the Scots Guards annual Black Sunday events in London, the annual day of remembrance for fallen members of the regiment and their families.

The Duke will join a Service of Remembrance at the Guards Chapel in Wellington Barracks before taking the salute for the final time as Colonel.

The Scots Guards, formed in 1642, have played key roles in major conflicts from the Glorious Revolution of 1688, the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, the First and Second World Wars, the Falklands War and undertaken deployments to Northern Ireland, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Duke has previously travelled to Afghanistan and Iraq to meet members of the regiment. On September 23, to mark his 50th anniversary, a newly-composed pipe tune, ‘The Colonel’, was performed by The Pipes and Drums in his honour.

The Duke trained at Sandhurst and served in the military in the UK and overseas for over 21 years.

Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Royal Scots Greys, he undertook a regimental tour in Hong Kong before commanding a squadron serving in Cyprus as part of the United Nations Force.

He retired from the Army in 1976 as a Lieutenant-Colonel and, in 1993, was promoted to Field Marshal – the highest rank in the British Army.

The Duke will remain in position as Royal Colonel of the 1st Battalion, The Rifles, Honorary Air Chief Marshal of The Royal Air Force and Colonel In Chief of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.