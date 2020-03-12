Duke, Kansas suspend athletic activities indefinitely in wake of COVID-19

Thursday afternoon, the University of Duke and the University of Kansas each announced they will suspend all athletic travel, events and activities indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes on a day that saw 13 Division 1 conferences cancel their basketball conference championship tournaments - including the Big 12 and ACC.

While there is not yet word on a potential suspension or cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, this is a resounding statement from two of the top programs in the country. Kansas was on pace to be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, while Duke is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 15, and if the tournament goes on, it appears neither Duke nor Kansas will take part.

As of this writing, the NCAA Tournament is still scheduled to take place with restricted attendance.

Editor's note: This is a rapidly developing story and will be updated as further details come to light.

