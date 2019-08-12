Duke Johnson not expected to play this week

The Texans have a plan for how they want to use new running back Duke Johnson.

They’re not ready to implement it, at least not yet.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the trade acquisition isn’t expected to play in this week’s preseason game against the Lions.

Johnson still isn’t practicing as he rehabs a hamstring injury that kept him off the practice field for the Browns, before he was traded last week for a conditional draft pick (a 2020 fourth that becomes a third if Johnson is active for 10 games).

He hasn’t missed a game in his four NFL seasons, so there’s no real reason to think durability or availability is an issue.