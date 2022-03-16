Duke Johnson hilariously slams Baker Mayfield on Twitter after post to Browns fans
It took a few years, but Duke Johnson finally hit back at Baker Mayfield.
to Cleveland Browns fans on social media on Tuesday night, Johnson threw shade at his former teammate.
— . (@DukeJohnson_8) March 16, 2022
At first glance, that doesn’t seem like much. In reality, though, it was the perfect response.
Johnson spent his first four seasons in the league with the Browns, but he demanded a trade after the 2018 season. He had just 201 rushing yards and 429 receiving yards that season while the Browns went 7-8-1. Johnson eventually landed with the Houston Texans, and then spent part of last season with the Miami Dolphins before they released him.
After demanding that trade, Mayfield didn’t take it too well.
“You’re either on this train, or you're not,” Mayfield said in response to Johnson’s trade demand, via Cleveland.com.
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 16, 2022
Mayfield is now caught up in trade rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson, and . Many expect that he’ll be traded this offseason.
At least in Johnson’s eyes, the train that Mayfield stayed on is crashing and burning — hard.