Duke Johnson asks to be traded

When Browns running back Duke Johnson didn’t show up to the first day of voluntary offseason work, it naturally fueled the talk that had already begun that he could be traded. It appears a trade is exactly what Johnson wants.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Johnson’s representatives have asked the Browns to trade him.

The Jets, Texans and Eagles are among the teams reportedly showing interest.

The Browns chose Johnson in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. Less than a year ago, they signed him to a three-year, $15.6 million contract extension, and it appeared that he was in the Browns’ plans for the long run. But although he played all 16 games last season, he didn’t get a lot of involvement in the offense, carrying just 40 times for 201 yards and adding 47 catches for 429 yards. Johnson is a good receiver and could yield a draft pick in a trade with a team that wants a versatile running back. It appears his future will not be in Cleveland.