Duke’s Jared McCain in OKC for presumed predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Duke guard Jared McCain. He was spotted at the OKC airport for a presumed predraft workout with the Thunder, per The Athletic’s Andrew Schlecht.

A Jared McCain sighting at the OKC airport The assumption would be he’s here to work out for the Thunder. HT @nstukey1 pic.twitter.com/8FkndH6UgD — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) June 11, 2024

In 36 games, McCain averaged 14.3 points on 46.2% shooting, five rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 41.4% from 3 on 5.8 attempts. He’s a bit undersized as a guard at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds.

The 20-year-old is the classic one-and-done prospect. He’ll be an option for the Thunder at the 12th spot. McCain is expected to go in the lottery range.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

