Duke guard Jeremy Roach will return for senior season after withdrawing from 2023 NBA Draft

Jeremy Roach averaged more than 13 points a game for Duke this past season. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another key member of Duke's 2023 men's basketball squad will return for next season.

Guard Jeremy Roach announced Monday on his Instagram page that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and play his senior season for the Blue Devils.

"Duke nation," he wrote, "I'm not done yet."

Roach, 21, averaged 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game for Duke during his junior year. He had an even better postseason after Roach averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in five tournament appearances. He scored 23 points in the Blue Devils' conference title win over Virginia.

This decision comes after freshman phenoms Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski both decided not to enter the 2023 NBA Draft. Both played pivotal roles in the Blue Devils' 2023 ACC title run — Proctor averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, while Filipowski led Duke with 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Two other Duke players, freshman guard Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II, remain draftable NBA prospects according to Krysten Peek's most recent mock draft. The withdrawal deadline for eligible players is June 1, with the actual draft on June 22.

The Blue Devils finished the season with a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament at the hands of Tennessee after a 27-9 regular-season record in Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach.