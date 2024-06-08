Duke guard Jared McCain explains what he wants to showcase in NBA

Jared McCain emerged as a tremendous shooter in one season at Duke, and the projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft is eager to showcase that ability and more at the next level.

McCain was named to the ACC All-Rookie team after averaging 14.3 points, five rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range in 36 games. He ranked 16th in the country among freshmen in 3-point percentage.

The 6-foot-3 guard registered nine 20-point games, including a season-high 35 points on Feb. 17 in a win over Florida State. He set the program record for a freshman with eight 3-pointers and tied the single-game scoring record (Zion Williamson, 2018-19 season).

He explained what he wants to show teams in the NBA.

(I’m) just showcasing my shooting ability. I feel like I wasn’t able to do a lot of on-ball stuff at Duke, so I think showcasing that I can handle the ball and make good reads off pick and rolls, driving to the hoop and finishing. Just kind of all around.

McCain is currently projected to be drafted in the 12-16 at this stage of the predraft process. He emerged as a tremendous shooter and excelled in pick-and-roll situations with the Blue Devils. He also showed great touch around the rim when getting downhill.

His shooting will likely intrigue teams the most at the next level. He is viewed as one of the top shooters in the draft this year and can knock down shots on the move, in catch-and-shoot situations, and off the bounce with his smooth stroke.

McCain recently worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers, which was his second overall of the predraft process. He projects to fill a big need for teams and knows that will be his shooting.

“I think my shooting is going to be the one that gets me on the floor, being able to communicate well on defense (and) be a team-defensive player,” McCain said. “I think me being young, I can come into the league ready to learn. I think I can use my shooting and just being curious and that will lead me to playing minutes.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire