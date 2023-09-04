Duke’s Graham Barton set for tough test against Clemson’s front seven

The Labor Day Weekend slate of college football games comes to an end tonight with an ACC showdown between Clemson and Duke.

A lot of eyes will be on Duke’s quarterback and how he fares against a Clemson defense that could have up to nine players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Duke’s Graham Barton will also have scouts flocking to Durham this fall. The Blue Devil left tackle will face a stern test right out of the gates against Clemson’s front seven, which is loaded with future players that will be playing on Sundays.

Barton started five games at center during his first year at Duke. Over the past two seasons, Barton has started 25 games at left tackle and gave up two sacks during 13 starts last season.

Who’s this Graham Barton LT for Duke?! Guys looks legit I’ve now noted ‘62 Duke’ while watching other guys 3x…. Ok let’s watch him pic.twitter.com/3akpioGu3D — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 8, 2023

The versatile offensive lineman has excellent quickness and hits his marks out in space. He has quick feet and adequate functional strength.

The 30-game starter will be in a battle all night against a Clemson front seven that boasts edge rusher Xavier Thomas, defensive tackles Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Payton Page, and linebackers Barrett Carter and Jermiah Trotter Jr.

Thomas enters his sixth and final season at Clemson with 29 tackles for loss and 15 sacks to his name. In three games last season, Thomas recorded two sacks in just three games last season as he missed time with an ankle injury. Thomas has a quick first step and showcases excellent burst to close on the quarterback.

The duo of Davis and Orhorhoro both opted to return to school after initially accepting invites to the Senior Bowl.

Davis finished last season with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He explodes off the snap and collapses by driving offensive lineman back with his power. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis logged 36 pressures last season.

.@ClemsonFB 3-tech Tyler Davis (@tdbeast5390) is rare 4-year starting DL at Clemson. Quick & active DT is on many media Top-100 lists for 2023 NFL draft. Clemson was 8-0 when he started last year & 2-3 when he didn’t, just sayin. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/L6IxSH15I4 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 5, 2022

Over the past two seasons, Orhorhoro has recorded 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The Clemson defensive lineman is a terror for offensive lineman with his first-step quickness. He has powerful hands and is strong at the point of attack.

Ruke Orhorhoro feels the forgotten man on this Clemson 2022 DL but he is damn good! Can literally play up and down the DL at 6'4 295lbs Getting better and better each season… pic.twitter.com/3ZMIuKXY51 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 30, 2022

Carter is a dynamic athlete with sideline-to-sideline range. He flies around the football field and has plus coverage skills, showcasing the ability to turn and run with tight ends and running backs. The Clemson linebacker finished last season with 73 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.

The #Clemson LB duo of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter have some great plays on tape. Great example here from Carter (6-1, 225). pic.twitter.com/3EKyUNdLni — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 26, 2023

Trotter Jr., the son of long-time NFL linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter has been around the game for a long time and it shows with his instincts. He’s quick to decipher the action in front of him and explodes downhill to thwart the action in the hole. He’s always in the right place and when he arrives at the ball carrier he delivers a thud. The Clemson linebacker finished last season with 89 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and five pass deflections.

