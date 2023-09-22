Duke football vs. UConn: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils first road game

Duke football will travel to UConn for its first road game of the 2023 season.

The 18th-ranked Blue Devils (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and Huskies (0-3) will play at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. UConn has a 2-0 record against Duke, but the Devils are a heavy favorite entering the third meeting.

Coming off a 38-14 win against Northwestern, Duke has a chance to start 4-0 for the first time since doing it in consecutive seasons in 2017-18.

“This is going to be a huge opportunity for them and for us, it’s the first time that we’re going on the road,” Duke coach Mike Elko said. “. … It’s a big challenge for us. It’s another great opportunity for us to showcase what we’re becoming.”

Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for Duke’s game at UConn on Saturday afternoon.

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard remains dual-threat weapon

According to Pro Football Focus, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has the fifth-best offensive grade (92.2) among QBs and Leonard’s 87.7 run grade is the best among the nation’s signal-callers. Leonard has accounted for 738 yards (530 rushing yards) and four touchdowns in three games. Opposing QBs have thrived against UConn, which means Leonard could be next. NC State’s Brennan Armstrong had 96 rushing yards and two TDs against the Huskies in Week 1. Georgia State’s Darren Grainger had 142 rushing yards and a touchdown, and FIU’s Keyone Jenkins accounted for three TDs against UConn.

Duke defense still creating turnovers

Duke’s defense continues to thrive 16 games into Elko’s tenure. The Blue Devils have won the turnover battle in 11 of those games, finishing 9-2 during that stretch. Duke is second in the ACC in turnover margin with six takeaways and three turnovers. The Devils have allowed 9.3 points per game, the fifth-best mark in the nation.

ESPN’s College GameDay at Duke for Notre Dame?

Duke doesn’t need to overlook UConn, but it’s hard to ignore what could be on the horizon. If the Blue Devils take care of business in Hartford, they could be in line to host ESPN’s College GameDay when Notre Dame (4-0) comes to Durham for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Sept. 30. Duke basketball has hosted GameDay a record 12 times, but Duke football is still looking for its first appearance. Another impressive performance for the Irish and Devils could make it a reality next week.

Duke vs. UConn score prediction

Duke 38, UConn 16: These teams are moving in different directions. Duke is thriving on both sides of the ball and continues to rise in the polls. The Devils should ace their first road test of the season before a big-time opportunity against the Irish.

