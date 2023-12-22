Duke football vs. Troy in Birmingham Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

Duke football will put a bow on its wacky December at the Birmingham Bowl in a pre-Christmas postseason matchup against Troy.

The Blue Devils (7-5) hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz earlier this month to lead the program into 2024, but interim coach Trooper Taylor will get the team to the finish line against the Trojans (11-2) in a battle of interim coaches.

The game is set for Saturday (Noon, ABC) at Protective Stadium in Alabama. Duke is 2-0 against Troy, edging out the Trojans in 2013 before a 17-point victory the following season.

The Blue Devils are aiming for back-to-back bowl victories. Here are some things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s final game of the 2023 season.

Time for Duke football’s Grayson Loftis, Jordan Moore to shine

As of Thursday afternoon, the Blue Devils have seen 10 players from their 2023 roster enter the transfer portal, including quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jordan Waters. But freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis has been on a three-game tear, averaging 235 passing yards with seven touchdowns in that stretch. Wide receiver Jordan Moore is coming off back-to-back games with more than 100 receiving yards. Moore has four TDs in the last three games. Both could explode against Troy.

Tre Freeman headlines Duke’s new-look defense

Like its offense, Duke has seen some changes to its defense with several players entering the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Thankfully, for the Blue Devils, sophomore linebacker Tre Freeman isn’t going anywhere. Freeman emerged as one of the top linebackers in the ACC this season, going from 20 tackles last season to 97 this year. He racked up double-digit tackles in two of the last four games. Duke's defense has been its strength all year.

Duke has to slow down Troy’s Kimani Vidal

The Blue Devils will be tasked with trying to slow down Troy junior running back Kimani Vidal, who secured a spot on the AP All-America team after a record-breaking season. Vidal, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the year, is Troy’s first AP All-American since 2000. He’s second in the nation with 1,582 rushing yards and 13th with 14 rushing TDs. If Duke wants to leave Alabama with a win, it has to limit Vidal's effectiveness.

Duke vs. Troy score prediction

Duke 26, Troy 21: The Trojans have won 10 straight and are playing close to home, but they were smoked in their only game against a Power Five opponent this season. Despite the portal losses, the Blue Devils seem to be fired up to play for Taylor. Duke has enough to get it done.

