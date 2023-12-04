Duke football vs. Troy in Birmingham Bowl: Scouting report, prediction

Duke football will play Troy at the Birmingham Bowl in Alabama.

It's been a wild few weeks for the Blue Devils (7-5, 4-4 ACC), who saw second-year head coach Mike Elko take the same job at Texas A&M and later learned that quarterback Riley Leonard would be among several starters entering the transfer portal.

Duke and Troy play Saturday, Dec. 23, at noon in a game that will be televised on ABC. The Trojans (11-2) have won back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships.

The Blue Devils are aiming for back-to-back bowl victories. Here are some things to know and a score prediction for Duke’s bowl game against Troy.

Troy football gets chance against Power Five team

Troy will be the first Sun Belt program to play a bowl game against a team from a Power Five conference and just the second to play in the Birmingham Bowl. The Trojans have won five bowl games in a row, the second-longest streak in the nation. This will be Troy’s first game against an ACC opponent since nearly knocking off top-ranked Clemson in a 30-24 loss in 2016.

Kimani Vidal is a special player for the Trojans

Troy running back Kimani Vidal, the SBC Player of the Year, rushed for a program-record five touchdowns in the Trojans’ rout of App State. Vidal had 233 rushing yards for his third game this season with at least 200 rushing yards.

Duke hasn’t lost to Troy

Duke and Troy played a home-and-home series in 2013-14, two of the best years in program history for the Blue Devils. Duke edged out Troy in a 38-31 win in Durham before earning a 34-17 victory in Alabama the following season. Duke played for an ACC Championship in 2014 but lost bowl games in each season.

Duke vs. Troy score prediction

Duke 23, Troy 21: The Trojans will be fired up for a chance to take out an ACC opponent and it’s unclear which Blue Devils will suit up for this game. Still, Duke has solid leaders in place to build off a solid two-year stretch and earn a second bowl in in a row.

