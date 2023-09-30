Duke football vs. Notre Dame score, live updates for Blue Devils vs. Fighting Irish

Duke football will be at the center of the college football universe Saturday night against Notre Dame at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The 17th-ranked Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) and 11th-ranked Fighting Irish (4-1) are ESPN College GameDay’s featured matchup at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Duke is coming off a dominant 41-7 win at UConn and Notre Dame lost in the final seconds against Ohio State in Week 4. The Irish have a 5-2 advantage in the all-time series against the Devils, who are looking for their second big-time, prime-time win of the 2023 season.

Duke started the year with a 28-7 win against then-No. 9 Clemson behind a strong performance from quarterback Riley Leonard and head coach Mike Elko’s defense.

Duke football vs. Notre Dame live updates

Keep this page bookmarked for live score updates throughout Saturday’s game.

