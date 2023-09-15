Duke football vs. Northwestern: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils

Duke football will welcome Northwestern to Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday in the third consecutive home game for the 21st-ranked Blue Devils.

Following its impressive win against Clemson on Labor Day, Duke (2-0) didn't have a letdown in a dominant performance against FCS program Lafayette. The Blue Devils have won four straight against Northwestern (1-1), which is coming off a 38-7 win against UTEP.

Here’s a look at things to watch and a score prediction for Duke’s game against Northwestern in Durham.

Duke football’s offensive line remains elite at protecting Riley Leonard

Led by veterans Jacob Monk and Graham Barton, Duke’s offensive line remains among the top units in the country. After finishing 2022 ranked first among ACC teams in tackles for loss allowed and sacks allowed, the Blue Devils are the top squad nationally having not allowed a sack through two games. That protection has allowed quarterback Riley Leonard and the run game to thrive in 2023.

Can Duke’s defense rattle Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant?

In Duke’s 31-23 win at Northwestern in 2022, safety Jaylen Stinson forced a fumble at the 1-yard line that was recovered by the Blue Devils on the Wildcats’ final drive. The Wildcats have a new signal-caller in Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant, but Bryant has completed just 58.5% of his passes for one touchdown and two interceptions. Northwestern allowed five sacks in its season-opening loss to Rutgers. This is another opportunity for Duke's defense to shine.

Duke, Northwestern have solid running backs

The Blue Devils set a program record in 2022 with 31 rushing TDs, led by Leonard (13) and Jordan Waters (8). In the first two games of this season, Waters has three of Duke’s seven rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the top mark in the ACC. Duke had 261 rushing yards and four TDs against Lafayette and Northwestern leaned on a trio of running backs – Cam Porter, Jake Lausch and A.J. Henning – in its rout of UTEP. The Wildcats racked up 184 yards and three TDs, led by Porter’s 90 yards. The team that thrives on the ground will have the upper hand in this one.

Duke vs. Northwestern score prediction

Duke 35, Northwestern 12: The Blue Devils have dominated the series in recent years and Saturday should be no different. Duke’s defense will create turnovers and the Blue Devils will continue to garner attention as one of the most underrated teams in the nation.

