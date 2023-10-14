Duke football vs. NC State score, live updates for Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack

Duke football and NC State renew their Tobacco Road rivalry on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium (8 p.m., ACC Network).

The 17th-ranked Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC) and Wolfpack (4-2, 0-1) haven’t played each other since 2020. NC State has won eight of the last 10 meetings, but the Wolfpack hasn’t won in Durham since 2006.

Following an off week, Duke could be without starting quarterback Riley Leonard. If Leonard is sidelined, Henry Belin IV will likely step in as the starter. NC State quarterback MJ Morris made his first start of the season last week in the Wolfpack’s 48-41 win against Marshall.

To make matters tougher on the young quarterbacks, both teams have among the best defenses in the ACC. Check in here for score updates throughout Saturday’s game.

