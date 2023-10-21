Duke football vs. Florida State score, live updates for Blue Devils vs. Seminoles

Duke football travels to Tallahassee this weekend for a top-25 ACC showdown against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The 16th-ranked Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) and fourth-ranked Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) play at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. FSU is 21-0 all-time against Duke, including 20 double-digit victories. Saturday's winner will have an upper hand in securing a spot at the ACC Championship on Dec. 3 in Charlotte.

Duke is coming off a 24-3 win against NC State and Florida State earned a 41-3 victory against Syracuse. The Blue Devils could be without quarterback Riley Leonard for the second week in a row, but Duke's defense remains among the elite units in the nation.

DUKE-FSU PREDICTION: Duke football vs. Florida State: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils-Seminoles

HOW TO WATCH: What channel is Duke football vs Florida State? Time, TV schedule for ACC showdown

Check in here for updates throughout Saturday’s game.

Duke football vs. Florida State score, live updates

Keep this page bookmarked for live score updates throughout Saturday’s game.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football vs Florida State score, live updates