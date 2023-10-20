Duke football vs. Florida State: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils-Seminoles

Duke football has a chance to do something for the first time in program history on Saturday at Florida State.

The Seminoles are 21-0 all-time against the Blue Devils, including 20 double-digit victories. Both teams are in the national rankings ahead of their latest meeting at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The 16th-ranked Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) and fourth-ranked Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) play at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Duke is coming off a 24-3 win against NC State and FSU won 41-3 against Syracuse.

Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for Duke’s game at Florida State in prime time.

Duke football’s keys to upsetting Florida State

Perhaps the most impressive stat during Duke’s run under second-year head coach Mike Elko is the Blue Devils have yet to lose by double digits through 19 games. The Blue Devils are the only ACC team averaging more than 30 points per game and limiting opponents to less than 15 points per game. Duke is fourth in scoring defense (9.83 ppg) behind Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State.

The Seminoles have scored 30 or more points each contest during their 12-game winning streak. In its three losses last season, the FSU defense allowed an average of 173 rushing yards and lost the turnover battle against Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson. Duke has the top rushing offense in the ACC – averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game – and has won the turnover battle in 12 of Elko’s 19 games. That's the path to an upset.

Will quarterback Riley Leonard be back for the Blue Devils?

When asked about Duke quarterback Riley Leonard’s status, Elko had the same update as last week. Leonard continues to be “day-to-day” as he recovers from an ankle injury. Redshirt freshman quarterback Henry Belin IV got the start against NC State and two of Belin’s four completions were touchdowns. Leonard’s dual-threat ability changes Duke’s offense, but the strength of this team is its defense.

Tre Freeman’s production and slowing down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Tre Freeman has thrived in primetime with double-digit tackles against Clemson, Notre Dame and NC State. Freeman had a career-high 15 tackles and an interception against the Wolfpack to lead Duke's defense. Like Freeman, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has shined in the spotlight. Travis is one of three QBs nationally with at least 180 pass attempts and one or zero interceptions. In wins against LSU and Clemson, Travis averaged 315 passing yards and accounted for eight TDs. If Duke’s going to pull off the upset, it starts with slowing down Travis.

Duke vs. Florida State score prediction

Florida State 28, Duke 20: The Blue Devils will hang around with their defense, but Florida State is playing at home and continues to look like a national-championship contender.

