Duke football vs. Clemson: Scouting report, prediction for Blue Devils opener

Duke football earned its first bowl win since 2018 last season and now has an opening-weekend matchup with No. 9 Clemson on Labor Day to kick off the 2023 campaign.

The Blue Devils aim to follow their 9-4 season with an emphatic victory against the Tigers, the reigning ACC champions and preseason pick to win the league again this year. The game is set for 8 p.m. Monday (ESPN).

Clemson has dominated the series, with wins in 25 of the past 30 games against the Devils. The last time they met, the Tigers earned a 35-6 home win in 2018.

Here’s a look at things to watch and a score prediction ahead of Duke’s first game of the 2023 college football season.

Duke football’s success starts with quarterback Riley Leonard

For Duke to upset Clemson in front of a national audience, quarterback Riley Leonard will be the main reason why. Leonard emerged as a star in his sophomore season with 33 touchdowns. He accounted for more than 2,900 passing yards and 695 rushing yards. Only UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels joined Leonard in that elite group. Duke’s offense averaged 32.8 points per game in 2022.

GAME-BY-GAME PICKS: Is Duke football a dark horse contender in the ACC? Our game-by-game predictions

'YOU SUCK': Why Duke football's Riley Leonard wears a bracelet with harsh words

Can Duke’s defense get takeaways?

Leonard burst onto the scene as a star QB last season, but Duke’s defense also did its part to make the Blue Devils a winner in 2022. Ninth nationally in turnovers gained last season, Duke had 26 takeaways. The Devils won the turnover battle in eight of 13 games and were 6-2 in that stretch. It’s a tough ask to expect the same this season, but captains DeWayne Carter and Ja’Mion Franklin are two of the top defensive linemen in the league. Their ability to create havoc up front could pose problems for Clemson.

History not on Duke’s side

History hasn’t been kind to Duke in games against Clemson. The Tigers have won 25 of the last 30 meetings, including five straight. During that five-game stretch, the Blue Devils have lost by an average margin of 31 points. But if you’re looking for a silver lining, the last time Duke won against a top-10 team, it did it against Clemson in 1989.

Duke vs. Clemson score prediction

No. 9 Clemson 29, Duke 21: The Tigers are breaking in a new-look offense with young quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, but Clemson is accustomed to opening the season in primetime. The Devils will stick around, but Dabo Swinney’s squad will prevail.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football vs. Clemson: Scouting report, prediction