Duke football vs. Clemson live updates, score, highlights from Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke football will start the 2023 season in primetime against No. 9 Clemson on Labor Day in Durham.

The Blue Devils and Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. inside Wallace Wade Stadium in a game that will be televised on ESPN. Coming off a 9-4 season in Mike Elko’s first year as Duke’s head coach, the Devils return quarterback Riley Leonard and a wealth of weapons.

Defensively, the Blue Devils are led by captains DeWayne Carter and Ja'Mion Franklin. Duke is 0-13 against nationally-ranked opponents in season openers. Clemson has won 25 of its last 30 games against the Blue Devils, including five straight.

HOW TO WATCH DUKE VS. CLEMSON: What channel is Duke football vs Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule for Blue Devils

Duke football vs. Clemson score updates

Keep this page bookmarked for live score updates throughout Monday’s game.

Mike Elko's Duke defense gets blocked field goal | 8:30 p.m.

Duke head coach Mike Elko saw defensive captain Ja'Mion Franklin block a 41-yard field goal attempt to keep Duke ahead.

Todd Pelino makes 22-yard field to give Duke 3-0 lead | 8:21 p.m.

Duke's offense got off to a solid start on its opening drive before stalling in the red zone. Todd Pelino made a 22-yard field goal with 9:19 remaining in the first quarter to give the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead.

Duke football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football vs. Clemson Tigers live updates, score, highlights