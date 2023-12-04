Duke football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Blue Devils?

Duke football will close the 2023 season against Troy at the Birmingham Bowl, but there’s plenty of action to follow off the field for the Blue Devils.

The transfer portal opened Dec. 4 for most players, while graduate transfers and those affected by coaching changes were allowed to enter immediately. Because Mike Elko left for Texas A&M in late November, Duke players were allowed to enter the portal earlier.

We’ll update this story throughout the offseason as players make their decisions in college football’s version of free agency. The first transfer window lasts 30 days. The second window is open for 15 days in late April.

Here’s who’s coming and going for the Blue Devils.

Duke football players entering transfer portal

Quarterback Riley Leonard

In three seasons, Leonard completed 62% of his passes for more than 4,400 yards and 24 touchdowns. Leonard also had more than 1,200 rushing yards and 19 TDs. Notre Dame is considered the favorite to land Leonard.

Linebacker Dorian Mausi

In four seasons, Mausi was a fixture as a linebacker. He closed his time at Duke with a career-high 61 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception this season.

Defensive end Aeneas Peebles

The senior defensive tackle became one of Duke’s top interior linemen with a career-high 40 tackles, four sacks and two pass breakups. He also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Defensive end RJ Oben

The senior defensive end racked up 14 sacks over the last three seasons, including five this year.

Kicker Charlie Ham

With Todd Pelino emerging as Duke’s top kicker, Ham decided to make a move for his final year of eligibility. Ham made 72% of his field goals in three seasons and 91 of 93 extra-point attempts.

Defensive back Jaden Watkins

A redshirt freshman, Watkins started his career as a wide receiver but transitioned to the defensive backfield this season. He only appeared in one game this year.

Duke football players added from transfer portal

Here’s a look at the players from the transfer portal who chose to join the Blue Devils. This will be updated when transfers announce decisions.

