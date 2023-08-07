Duke football top 23 players entering 2023 season

Duke football kicks off its 2023 season on Labor Day with a big-time matchup against Clemson at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Coming off their seventh nine-win season since 1922, the Blue Devils have earned national attention entering their second season under head coach Mike Elko, the reigning ACC Coach of the Year.

Duke returns 17 starters from a squad that finished the 2022 season with a bowl win. Quarterback Riley Leonard, wide receiver Jalon Calhoun, offensive lineman Graham Barton and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter are among the headliners.

Here’s a look at 23 Blue Devils to watch entering the 2023 season.

Vincent Anthony Jr., defensive line

A returning starter at defensive end, Anthony had 28 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery last season.

Graham Barton, offensive lineman

A veteran as Duke’s starting left tackle, Barton has more than 2,100 snaps of experience. He anchors a unit that limited opponents to an ACC-low 17 sacks last season.

'YOU SUCK': Why Duke football's Riley Leonard wears a bracelet with harsh words

ELKO ENTERING YEAR 2: Takeaways from Duke football coach Mike Elko at ACC football media days

TOP RB: ‘Incredible athlete’: Duke football teammates praise Jordan Waters at ACC Kickoff

Al Blades Jr., defensive back

The Miami transfer has 49 games of experience. He logged 93 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups during his time with the Hurricanes.

DeWayne Carter, defensive lineman

A three-time captain as a defensive tackle, Carter has 86 tackles, including 21 ½ for loss and 11 sacks, in 39 games. He also has seven forced fumbles and seven pass breakups.

Jalon Calhoun, wide receiver

The 11th Blue Devil to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a career, Calhoun is a four-year starter. He had a career-best 62 catches for 873 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Nicky Dalmolin, tight end

A returning starter, Dalmolin had 21 catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season.

Cam Dillon, linebacker

A returning starter, Dillon had 61 tackles, including five for loss and three sacks, with two forced fumbles last season.

Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive line

A team captain and starter at defensive tackle, Franklin had 26 tackles, including three sacks, and five pass breakups in 2022.

Sahmir Hagans, wide receiver

A wide receiver and threat on special teams, Hagans had 31 catches for 400 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also had four punt returns for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Johnson, defensive back

Johnson spent most of his time at the nickel and finished 2022 with 55 tackles, including 7 ½ for loss and 5 ½ sacks. He also had two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Myles Jones, defensive back

The Texas A&M transfer had 124 tackles, four interceptions and 29 pass breakups in 49 games with the Aggies.

Riley Leonard, quarterback

The dual-threat weapon accounted for more than 3,500 yards of offense and 33 touchdowns last season. Only two other quarterbacks in the nation joined Leonard in that exclusive club.

Dorian Mausi, linebacker

A returning starter, Mausi had 44 tackles in 11 games last season. He’s closing in on 200 career tackles.

Maurice McIntyre, offensive line

A returning starter at left guard, McIntyre has played more than 1,000 snaps with 20 starts in 41 games.

Jacob Monk, offensive lineman

A returning starter at center and team captain, Monk has played more than 3,000 snaps. He’s the only returning starter with that many snaps.

Jaquez Moore, running back

Moore had 79 carries for 508 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games last season. He also had seven catches for 81 yards.

Jordan Moore, wide receiver

A former quarterback, Moore thrived once he made the move to receiver. He had 60 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

RJ Oben, defensive lineman

The defensive end has 45 tackles in the last two seasons, including 13 ½ tackles for loss and 9 ½ sacks. Oben had two forced fumbles last season.

Eli Pancol, wide receiver

Pancol is closing in on 1,000 career receiving yards. He had 23 catches for 347 yards in nine games last season.

Joshua Pickett, cornerback

After logging five tackles in 2021, Pickett became a starter in 2022 with 41 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Jaylen Stinson, defensive back

The safety and kick return specialist had 74 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups last season. In three seasons as a special teams standout, Stinson has 1,553 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Waters, running back

Waters had a breakout season in 2022 with 123 carries for 566 yards and eight TDs as Duke’s most productive running back.

Porter Wilson, punter

A four-year starter, Wilson has punted 160 times for nearly 7,000 yards with 59 of those punts being down inside the 20-yard line. He has 41 punts of 50 or more yards in 36 games.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football: Blue Devils top players entering 2023 season