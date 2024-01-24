Duke football schedule 2024: Here's every game for Manny Diaz’s first season

Duke football released its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday night in collaboration with the ACC Network.

Coming off a 8-5 overall record, including a 4-4 mark in the ACC and a 17-10 win against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl, the Blue Devils will begin a new era under first-year coach Manny Diaz.

Duke welcomes back several top returners and some solid additions from the transfer portal. The Blue Devils will make their debut with Diaz on Friday, Aug. 30, against Elon at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Here’s a look at Duke’s complete 2024 schedule, plus a breakdown of what stands out about the Blue Devils’ slate.

Florida State football comes to Durham, Duke heads to Miami

Following an open week in mid-October, the Blue Devils welcome reigning ACC champion Florida State to Durham on Friday Oct. 18. Three weeks later, Diaz will make his return to Miami, where he was head coach of the Hurricanes for three seasons.

Duke welcomes SMU to mix

Duke is only scheduled to play one of the three new teams – Cal, Stanford and SMU – joining the ACC in 2024. Following a Friday night game against FSU, the Blue Devils will face SMU at Wallace Wade Stadium on Oct. 26.

Blue Devils opens ACC play against UNC

Duke will face rival UNC in its ACC opener on Sept. 28 in the annual Battle for the Victory Bell. That’ll be an early chance for Manny Diaz to make his mark as the Blue Devils’ head coach before his squad hits the road to face its other Tobacco Road rivals. Duke travels to NC State (Nov. 9) and Wake Forest (Nov. 30) in 2024.

2024 Duke football schedule

*denotes conference game

Aug. 30 – Elon (Friday)

Sept. 7 – at Northwestern

Sept. 14 – UConn

Sept. 21 – at Middle Tennessee

Sept. 28 – UNC*

Oct. 5 – at Georgia Tech*

Oct. 12 – OPEN

Oct. 18 – Florida State* (Friday)

Oct. 26 – SMU*

Nov. 2 – at Miami*

Nov. 9 – at NC State*

Nov. 16 – OPEN

Nov. 23 – Virginia Tech*

Nov. 30 – at Wake Forest*

