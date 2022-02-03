Duke Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Pete Fiutak
·1 min read

Duke football schedule 2022: Who does Duke miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Duke Football Schedule 2022

Sept 2 Temple

Sept 10 at Northwestern

Sept 17 North Carolina A&T

Sept 24 at Kansas

Oct 1 Virginia

Oct 8 at Georgia Tech

Oct 15 North Carolina

Oct 22 at Miami

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 4 at Boston College

Nov 12 Virginia Tech

Nov 19 at Pitt

Nov 26 Wake Forest

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Duke Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Blue Devils miss from the Atlantic Division?

Wake Forest, Boston College

Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State Syracuse

Duke Football Schedule What To Know:

DDD

Duke Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

DDD

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Recommended Stories