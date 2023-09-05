Duke football, Riley Leonard will be happy with report card vs Clemson

It’s a report card 33 years in the making for Duke football, which earned a big-time win against No. 9 Clemson on Monday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

With two fumble recoveries, two blocked field goals and a superman-like play from quarterback Riley Leonard, the Blue Devils put together a memorable night to snap a 28-game losing streak against teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AP poll.

Here are our grades from the Blue Devils’ dominant performance against Clemson.

Offense: A

Riley Leonard made the biggest offensive play of the game in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Jordan Waters put a bow on the performance with a 36-yard touchdown run.

Defense: A

Two fumble recoveries in the red zone and one score? Yeah, the Blue Devils’ defense deserves the highest grade possible.

Special teams: A

Porter Wilson had several great punts, Todd Pelino made both of his field-goal attempts and Duke blocked two field goals.

Coaching: A

There’s a reason head coach Mike Elko got an extension ahead of the season. Elko continues to prove he’s one of the best coaches in the country.

Overall: A

When you end a streak that lasted 33 years, what other grade is there to give?

