Duke football recruiting class 2024: Meet Blue Devils’ early signees

It’s been a busy December for Duke football.

In the final days of November, former coach Mike Elko made the move to Texas A&M. On Dec. 7, the Blue Devils hired Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as the program’s next head coach.

Trooper Taylor will be the interim coach for the Blue Devils’ game against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl. Duke finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.

The Blue Devils have 20 verbal commitments from the Class of 2024 ahead of the early signing period. As of Wednesday morning, Duke’s latest recruiting class comes in at No. 44 in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Duke’s last five recruiting classes have been ranked 48, 62, 57, 51, 56 in the 247Sports Composite.

Following Elko’s departure, Duke had 10 players enter the transfer portal. Here’s a look at the Blue Devils’ early signees.

Duke football recruiting class 2024

Check in here for the list of players who have signed in Duke’s 2024 class so far.

