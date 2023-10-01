Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard injured vs. Notre Dame, leaves field on crutches

DURHAM – Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard was injured on the final drive of the Blue Devils’ 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Leonard, a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and one of the top signal-callers in the ACC, appeared to injure his right ankle when a Fighting Irish defender forced a strip-sack fumble and fell on Leonard’s leg.

After the game, Leonard emerged from the Duke medical tent on crutches and used those to slowly make his way off of Brooks Field.

“We’ll have to find out as we go through the week, kind of where he’s at," Duke coach Mike Elko said in the postgame press conference.

HEARTBREAKER: Duke football loses heartbreaker in final minute against Notre Dame

'YOU SUCK': Why Duke football's Riley Leonard wears a bracelet with harsh words

Leonard connected with wide receiver Jordan Moore for the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter before Notre Dame rallied in the final minute for the road win. Leonard accounted for 222 yards, including 88 rushing, against the Irish.

At the end of the game, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman waited by the Duke sideline to check on Leonard.

If Riley Leonard misses time with his injury, who steps in as Duke's quarterback?

Duke didn't know the extent of Leonard's injury in the immediate aftermath of its loss to Notre Dame, but fans will want to know the options if Leonard is sidelined.

Redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV was listed as Duke's backup quarterback on the depth chart entering the Notre Dame game. Grayson Loftis, a fellow redshirt freshman, is listed as No. 3 on the chart.

Belin got some time and shined in the Blue Devils' 42-7 win against FCS program Lafayette. He accounted for two touchdowns, including a rushing TD, and completed 8-of-8 passes for 118 yards.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard injured vs. Notre Dame