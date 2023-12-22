What Duke football players, interim coach are saying about new coach Manny Diaz

Ahead of their bowl game on Saturday, Duke football players talked about the first impressions that new coach Manny Diaz has made in his short time with the program.

Trooper Taylor is still finishing his role as interim coach, while Diaz has handled recruiting and other off-the-field items for a new coach. Taylor will lead the Blue Devils in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN).

Diaz has already made a strong impression, and it helps that there is a player and coach on staff who had ties to Diaz from Miami. Those two were able to give insight to who Diaz was to the players.

“Taking to coach (David) Feeley and AI Blades who coach Diaz ended up coaching at Miami, they said he’s a great guy, a players coach. Players would want to run through a brick wall for him," Jacob Monk said.

Another player cautioned while the job won't be easy, Diaz seems like a good choice based on what he has seen so far.

“He sounds like a great guy, great family, just seeing what he said at the press conference. He’s coming into a great culture, I’m not saying the job will be easy but being at Duke you have a lot of good people to lean with. I think he’s a good fit for that talking to coach Feeley, he said he’s a great guy so I’m excited to see what these guys do," Ja'Mion Franklin said.

Taylor added his thoughts, saying Diaz has gone beyond what was required in helping the program prepare for the game.

“He’s a great man, that’s what matter, he’s a really good football coach but he’s a great man. Truly professional dealing with me, he didn’t come in and knowing I’m the interim coach try and take over and change all these different things…he’s did a great job of making sure everything that I need to make sure that this football team is prepared for this bowl game. He’s went beyond the call of duty to make sure that happened. I tip my hat to him," Taylor said.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: What Duke football said about new coach Manny Diaz