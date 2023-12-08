Duke football hires Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz

Duke football has picked Manny Diaz to become the next head coach for the Blue Devils, the school announced Thursday night.

"We are grateful and humbled for this opportunity and could not be more excited to be the head football coach at Duke University," Diaz said in a school-issued statement.

"I'd like to give a special thanks to Dr. Price and Nina for their trust in me and our family as well as a true commitment to this program. Duke University is an elite institution in every facet, and we are excited to be a part of it. I'm beyond excited to get to work."

No stranger to the ACC as the former head coach at Miami, the 49-year-old Diaz has nearly 30 years of coaching experience. Diaz's introductory press conference is scheduled for Saturday, with more details to come from Duke.

"As our process unfolded, it became abundantly clear that Manny Diaz is the right fit for Duke University and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Manny, Stephanie, and their family into the Duke community," Duke athletics director Nina King said in a school-issued statement.

"Manny's previous experiences have prepared him for this opportunity, and he is, quite simply, an outstanding football coach who will capitalize on the positive momentum of this program. An elite communicator and collaborator, Manny possesses the dynamic ability to cultivate impactful relationships with internal and external constituents surrounding a successful football program.

"As Duke's head football coach, I am confident that Manny will lead the young men in our program to reach and surpass their aspirations of achievement both on and off the field."

He’s spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Penn State, which has one of the best defenses in the nation.

During his time with the Hurricanes from 2019-21, Diaz went 21-15. After winning 10 games over three seasons, Duke was 16-9 with consecutive bowl appearances under Mike Elko, who made the move to Texas A&M in late November.

The Blue Devils are 7-5 this season and are set to close the year at the Birmingham Bowl.

Manny Diaz’s coaching history includes stops at Miami, NC State

Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions and Hurricanes, Diaz led defenses at Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas and Louisiana Tech.

He also had several stops in the ACC. Miami had a 16-9 ACC record in its three seasons under Diaz. Before becoming head coach for the Canes, Diaz got his start as a graduate assistant at Florida State, where he was a part of a national championship in 1999.

Following his time in Tallahassee, Diaz made the move to NC State for five years. He helped the Wolfpack win a program-record 11 games in 2002.

What does Manny Diaz bring to Duke football?

Simply put, Diaz might be the perfect fit to replace Elko. A defensive-minded coach like Elko, Diaz has consistently led some of the best defenses in the nation.

In his second season as Penn State’s defensive coordinator, Diaz has helped the Nittany Lions become the top-ranked team in total defense. Penn State's nation-leading 223.2 yards allowed per game is the lowest in a single season in the FBS since Alabama's 183.6 in 2011.

The Penn State defense also leads the country in first downs allowed (151), sacks per game (4) and total sacks (48). For a Duke program that has built its reputation on toughness and defense in the last two seasons, Diaz feels like a solid choice to continue that trend.

During his coaching career, Diaz has coached nearly 30 players that went on to play in the NFL.

Former Mississippi State defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Chris Jones are at the top of that list. Cox, a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, is a Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler. Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler, has a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where is Manny Diaz from?

The Miami, Florida, native graduated from Florida State in 1995. Diaz has a wife, Stephanie, and three sons: Colin, Gavin and Manny.

