Duke football hires Penn State DC Manny Diaz over Ohio State's Jim Knowles

Jim Knowles is still the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Despite reportedly meeting with Duke on Nov. 29 about their head coaching vacancy, Knowles was not announced as the program's hire. Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was instead named the Blue Devils next head coach according to Yahoo Sports.

Knowles' conversations with Duke, according to a report from The Athletic, were during the "early stages" of the program's search for a football coach after Mike Elko was hired as Texas A&M's coach.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles walks into Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Knowles was the Blue Devils' defensive coordinator from 2010-17 after coaching at Cornell from 2004-09. Ohio State hired Knowles after four seasons as Oklahoma State's defensive coordinator.

As Cornell's head coach, Knowles finished with a record of 26-34.

Knowles has an annual base salary worth $1.96 million.

In 2023, Ohio State's defense allowed 259.9 yards and 11 points per game.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Duke hires Penn State DC Manny Diaz over Ohio State DC Jim Knowles