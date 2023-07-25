Duke football gives Mike Elko extension

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program will be seeing rival head coach Mike Elko a little longer with the Duke Blue Devils.

The program announced on Monday that Elko’s contract has been extended through the 2029 season. The new contract also features an “enhanced, escalating model” for his coaching staff’s salary pool per the release.

Duke hired Elko following the 2021 season after he served as defensive coordinator for Texas A&M. Right away Elko made an impact, leading Duke to a 8-4 regular season record. They capped off the season with a win in the Military Bowl.

One of those four losses came at home to North Carolina but the Blue Devils were close to pulling off the upset.

In just one year, Elko has been impressive and is starting to turn this Duke program around. For UNC fans, that’s not great but it’s hard not to respect Elko and the job he has done with the program so far.

