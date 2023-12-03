Duke football gets rematch with UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

Duke football will play UCF at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

It's been a wild few weeks for the Blue Devils (7-5, 4-4 ACC), saw second-year head coach Mike Elko take the same job at Texas A&M and later learned that quarterback Riley Leonard would be among several starters entering the transfer portal.

Duke and UCF play Friday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPN. The Blue Devils earned a 30-13 win against the Knights last season in the Military Bowl to cap a nine-win season.

It was Duke's first bowl victory since 2018, but the Blue Devils have made the most of their recent appearances, with four wins in a row during that stretch.

Duke athletics director Nina King on Nov. 27 said the national search for a coach has begun, but Trooper Taylor is serving as the interim coach. It’s unclear what the Blue Devils’ roster will look like for the team’s final game of the 2023 season.

FUTURE DUKE COACH?: Who will be the next Duke football coach? Here are 6 candidates to replace Mike Elko

WHAT'S NEXT?: What's next for Duke football? AD Nina King discusses Mike Elko's departure to Texas A&M

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football bowl game: Blue Devils to play UCF in Gasparilla Bowl