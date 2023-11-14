Duke football coach Mike Elko talks Texas A&M opening after Jimbo Fisher’s firing

Duke football coach Mike Elko is “not oblivious” to the rumors flying around about the Texas A&M job.

“It's a profession where people just like to put stuff out there. I'm very committed to (Duke). Everybody knows I'm very happy at this place. We're doing a lot of really special things. My family's very happy here. We love everything that this place is for,” Elko said Monday during his weekly press conference.

“I say this all the time: When you're doing your job, everybody thinks you're leaving. When you're doing your job bad, everyone thinks you're leaving. It is literally the nature of college coaches, so you try not to pay any attention to that stuff.

“I'm obviously not oblivious to it, and we certainly have addressed it just because it needs to be addressed, but I don't know where that stuff comes from. Certainly, nobody ever asked my opinion on what I think about things."

Elko, 46, has led Duke to 15 wins in his 23 games as leader of the Blue Devils. In Elko's first season as a head coach, Duke went 9-4, including a victory in the Military Bowl.

After leading Duke to nine victories — the program’s most since 2014 — and being named ACC Coach of the Year in his debut season, Elko received a contract extension through 2029.

Duke won 10 games in the three seasons combined before Elko arrived in Durham.

The Blue Devils have experienced seven seasons with nine wins in the last 100 years. Elko has Duke (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in position for an eighth if the Devils can close with victories against Virginia, Pitt and a bowl opponent.

Duke travels to Virginia (2-8, 1-5) on Saturday (3 p.m., CW Network) before returning to Durham for the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh (2-8, 1-5) at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Mike Elko’s history with Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M football

Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher last weekend in a move that will cost the school more than $75 million. The Aggies went 45-25 under Fisher, including 27-21 in the SEC.

Of the coaches that have been named as possible candidates, Elko is one of the few who has previous experience in College Station.

Elko was the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-21 and A&M had a top-35 defense in yards allowed per play across the final three seasons of his time in Texas. With Elko as an assistant coach, the Aggies went 34-14.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football coach Mike Elko talks Texas A&M job rumors