Duke football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

It’s been a whirlwind end to the regular season for Duke football.

The Blue Devils (7-5, 4-4 ACC) saw second-year head coach Mike Elko take the same job at Texas A&M and later learned that quarterback Riley Leonard would be among the players entering the transfer portal.

Duke athletics director Nina King on Nov. 27 said the national search for a coach has begun, but Trooper Taylor is serving as the interim coach. It’s unclear what the Blue Devils’ roster will look like for the team’s final game of the 2023 season.

As it stands, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl remains the favorite destination for the Blue Devils among the projections.

Duke football bowl projections

Here’s a look at the projections for the Blue Devils.

USA TODAY SPORTS: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. App State

Erick Smith projects an in-state matchup for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, where the Blue Devils and Mountaineers could meet at Bank of America Stadium.

ESPN: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Toledo; Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. USC

The Blue Devils could be in Detroit for the Quick Lane Bowl to play Toledo or heading out west to face USC in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, according to ESPN.

CBS: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Auburn

Like USA TODAY, CBS thinks the Blue Devils will be in Charlotte. But CBS has Auburn as Duke’s projected opponent.

247Sports: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Kentucky

Rounding out the projections, 247Sports is another outlet projecting the Blue Devils to end up in Charlotte.

