Duke football blows out UConn ahead of showdown with Notre Dame

Duke football didn’t play around ahead of its showdown with Notre Dame.

In their first road game of the season, the 18th-ranked Blue Devils dominated from start to finish in a 41-7 win at UConn on Saturday.

Behind its ACC-best rushing offense, Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC) added to its rushing touchdowns total with three TDs against the winless Huskies (0-4). The Blue Devils’ defense continued to shine as one of the top units in the nation with two fumble recoveries, including a touchdown.

It's been more than 60 years since Duke won four straight games by 20 or more points. Here’s what stood out in the Blue Devils’ first road game of 2023.

Four in a row for Duke running back Jordan Waters

It’s been quite a start to the season for Duke running back Jordan Waters, who is among the nation’s leaders with seven rushing touchdowns through four games. Waters had two rushing TDs in the first half, finishing with multiple TDs for a third game in a row. He had multiple touchdowns in two games last season.

Duke’s dominant defense

First-year defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci has the Blue Devils playing at a dominant level. After shutting out Clemson and Lafayette in the second half of those wins, Duke carried a 24-0 lead into halftime against UConn. The Blue Devils limited the Huskies to 32 total yards in the first half. Defensive captain DeWayne Carter carried that momentum into the second half with a scoop-and-score touchdown on a fumble recovery. Ahead of Saturday’s game, Duke ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense at 9.3 points allowed per game.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard takes big hits, makes big plays

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard was on the receiving end of two big hits by UConn defenders that led to penalties, but the Blue Devils’ dual-threat weapon seemed unfazed by the blows. Leonard had multiple touchdowns for the second week in a row, putting a bow on his day with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Moore in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Grayson Loftis replaced Leonard in the fourth quarter.

Duke hosts Notre Dame

The Blue Devils thrived in a primetime opportunity on Labor Day, beating Clemson for their first top-10 victory since 1989. Duke can make more waves Sept. 30 against Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football blows out UConn ahead of showdown with Notre Dame