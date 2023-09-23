Duke football aces road test with dominant showing at UConn

A missed field goal and a late touchdown were among the few blemishes on Duke football’s report card in the Blue Devils’ dominant performance at UConn.

The 18th-ranked Devils faced little resistance in a 41-7 victory against the Huskies to ace their first road test of the season. Duke’s rushing offense and its stout defense led the way to give the Blue Devils a 4-0 start.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard had 248 passing yards and multiple touchdowns, and running back Jordan Waters added two rushing TDs to lead Duke's offense.

Here are our grades from the Blue Devils’ first road game of the season.

Offense: B

Duke’s rushing offense continues to shine behind quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jordan Waters. Wide receiver Jordan Moore also had a solid day in the rain to boost Duke's passing offense.

Defense: B

It’s hard to ask for more from a Duke defense that piled up tackles for loss and takeaways to stifle the Huskies. A touchdown in the final minute prevented a shutout.

Special teams: B

Duke kicker Todd Pelino made a pair of field goals – including a career-long 50-yard field goal – in the first half. The wind and rain likely led to his miss in the third

Coaching: A

Duke’s first road game of the season could’ve easily been a “trap game” ahead of the Devils’ primetime matchup with Notre Dame. Duke’s coaches had the Blue Devils ready to roll.

Overall: A

Domination in every facet from start to finish. Duke continues to show it’s a contender in the ACC.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke football defense, rushing offense receive high marks at UConn