Duke fires first shots in next recruiting battle, and the top Kentucky basketball links

Duke is getting an early start on its 2024 basketball recruiting efforts.

The Blue Devils have now extended scholarship offers to two players in that group, with consensus No. 1 recruit Nass Cunningham earning the honor last month and small forward Darren Harris picking up a Duke offer over the weekend. Harris is not ranked by 247Sports, Rivals.com or ESPN, but he has impressed national scouts with his recent play, and the Blue Devils offer would seem to be a sign he’ll be in the rankings discussion moving forward. Harris plays for the same Virginia high school that has produced Duke recruits Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has not yet offered any prospects from the 2024 class. The Wildcats have shown some interest in players from that group, but it’s been rare during that John Calipari era for UK to extend scholarship offers to recruits who are still in their sophomore years. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kentucky offer some of those 2024 recruits — Cunningham, specifically — once AAU ball begins in April.

Duke is attempting to build on its recent recruiting run under coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer, who has put together the nation’s No. 1 class for his first season in charge. The Blue Devils also have two top-30 commitments for the 2023 class, and they’re clearly starting to move on some major 2024 recruits.

It’s clear that the longstanding Kentucky-Duke recruiting rivalry isn’t dying down anytime soon.

